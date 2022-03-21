HAMMOND, La. – The potential for inclement weather has forced the rescheduling of the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team’s upcoming game at Tulane.

Originally slated for Tuesday evening, the game at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Fans in the Hammond area can listen on the flagship station of the Southeastern Sports Radio Network – KSLU 90.9 FM – in addition to online at www.LionSports.net/ListenLive and via both the Lions Gameday Experience, Mixlr and MyTuner Radio apps. The MyTuner app is compatible with the Apple CarPlay software available in most late model automobiles. Fans should search for SLU Athletics (Mixlr) or Southeastern Sports Radio Network (MyTuner).

Other options to follow the action include live statistics or the @LionUpBaseball Twitter account. Links to audio, video and stats are available on the baseball schedule page at www.LionSports.net.

The Green Wave (13-7-1) defeated SLU (8-12), 23-1, in Hammond back on March 1, but the Lions have won eight of the last 10 matchups. Tulane leads the all-time series, 79-41.

LIONS GAMEDAY EXPERIENCE APP

The Lions Gameday Experience app puts audio, stats, video, social media and more in the hands of fans. Those in attendance can also check in to earn reward points redeemable for Southeastern-related prizes. Available for both Android and iOS devices, it can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play or by following the link www.LionSports.net/App.



DIAMOND CLUB / S CLUB

Fans interested in becoming active supporters of the baseball program are encouraged to join the Diamond Club. Lion baseball alums are encouraged to join the exclusive S Club, which is restricted to Southeastern athletic letter winners.



All membership fees and donations to both the Diamond Club and S Club (baseball) are available for the exclusive use of the Southeastern baseball program. Membership information is available by contacting the Lion Athletics Association at laa@southeastern.edu or (985) 549-5091 or visiting www.LionUp.com.



{Courtesy: release from Southeastern Athletics}