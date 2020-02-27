Slow start, no better finish: Tigers routed at Florida despite big game from Emmitt Williams

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 29: Emmitt Williams #24 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a basket from the bench against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

LSU started the game down 14-2 and could not recover.

The Tigers fell to Florida 81-66 Wednesday night in Gainesville.

Emmitt Williams starred for LSU, scoring 25 points, on 10 of 12 shooting from the field. However, he needed much more of an assist to overcome the Gators, who shot 54.8 from the field for the game, including nine three pointers.

LSU shots 44.1 percent, and made six three pointers.

LSU is now 10-5 in the SEC, tied for third place with Florida. The top 4 teams get a double bye into the men’s quarterfinals.

LSU hosts Texas A&M Saturday. Tipoff is at 11 am.