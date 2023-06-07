SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday, Slidell High announced the appointment of former Southeastern Lions stand-out and Colorado Rockies draftee Kyle Cedotal as the school’s new baseball head coach.

Cedotal, a graduate of Denham Springs, most recently served as associate head coach at Lafayette High School after previous stints as head coach at Vermillion Catholic (2021-22) and hitting coach at St. Thomas More (2017-20).

Slidell names Kyle Cedotal new baseball coach | Photo courtesy of Slidell High School

“Coach Cedotal brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and a clear vision to continue to build our baseball program,” said school principal Larry Favre in a statement released to the media Wednesday afternoon. “Coach Cedotal’s passion, enthusiasm and pursuit of excellence is aligned with the mission at Slidell High School. Our student-athletes are fortunate to have him as their head coach.”