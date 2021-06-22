Slidell football coach steps down to take asst. principal job at Covington

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Slidell football coach Larry Favre is leaving the school to be an assistant principal at Covington High School.

Favre, who coached the Tigers to back to back district titles in 2018 and 2019, said his goal is to be a school principal, and this is the next step.

Favre took over Slidell football in 2013. He said leaving the program and his players was difficult.

“This is very hard,” said Favre by phone Tuesday. “But, over the last few months I just didn’t feel I had the energy I had in the past.”

Favre coached the Tigers to 9 wins in 2018, including a 1st round playoff victory.

In 2004, Favre coached Fontainebleau to the class 5A semifinals.