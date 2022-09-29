COVINGTON, La. — The Slidell Tigers defeated the Mandeville Skippers, 13-10 Thursday night at Jack Salter Stadium.

Here is Slidell head coach Malter Scobel after the win:

The Tigers trailed the Skippers 10-6 heading into the final minutes of the 4th quarter but capitalized on a big catch from senior Henry Pence that led to the 15-yard go-ahead touchdown run by Trevel Watts.

Mandeville would try to put a scoring drive together with under 2 minutes to play, but a nice pass breakup by Dwayne Mills on a 4th and long attempt would seal a Tigers win.

Here is wide receiver Henry Pence after the win:

Tonight’s victory marks the Tigers 4th in a row and improves them to 2-0 in district play.