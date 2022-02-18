NEW ORLEANS — No. 7 St. Joseph’s Academy defeated No. 2 Dominican, 54-52 in overtime Friday night in the quarterfinal round of the Division I Girl’s Basketball playoffs.

The Red Stickers were in the bonus when a late foul was called on Dominican with 4.1 seconds to play in the extra frame.

SJA’s Emily Soignet was sent to the line for two free throws, and she knocked down both.

Soignet was 9/9 from the free-throw line and finished with a game-high 20 points. Peyton Soignet followed with 15 points.

Allison Tullier led Dominican with 16 points. Katherine Ellis added 12 more in the losing effort.

St. Joseph’s Academy advances to the semi-final round where they will play No. 3 McKinley at 8 p.m. next Wednesday night at the Alario Center.