Sixteen Tulane Football Players Honored By Phil Steele

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University senior defensive lineman Patrick Johnson headlined a list of 16 Green Wave football players that were honored by Phil Steele Magazine, as he was named Second Team All-America.

Johnson’s All-America honor is his third of the postseason. Earlier in the postseason, Johnson was selected All-America by the Sporting News and the Football Writers Association. In addition to his All-American recognition, Johnson was named to Phil Steele All-American Athletic Conference First Team.

Joining Johnson on the All-AAC First Team were running back Stephon Huderson, defensive lineman Cameron Sample, linebacker Dorian Williams and punter Ryan Wright.

Offensive linemen Corey Dublin and Sincere Haynesworth and long snapper Ethan Hudak were named second team.

Wide receiver Duece Watts, offensive lineman Joey Claybrook, defensive lineman Jeffery Johnson, linebacker Nick Anderson, defensive back Macon Clark and punt returner Jha’Quan Jackson were all tabbed third team.

Rounding out the team were fourth team recipients Cameron Carroll and Larry Brooks.

Phil Steele All-American Athletic Conference Team

First Team

Stephon Huderson, RB

Patrick Johnson, DL

Cameron Sample, DL

Dorian Williams, LB

Ryan Wright, P

Second Team

Corey Dublin, OL

Sincere Haynesworth, OL

Ethan Hudak, P

Third Team

Duece Watts, WR

Joey Claybrook, OL

Jeffery Johnson, DL

Nick Anderson, LB

Macon Clark, DB

Jha’Quan Jackson, PR

Fourth Team

Cameron Carroll, RB

Larry Brooks, DB

Johnson was tabbed first team after he led The American in sacks (10.0) and tackles for loss (14.5). With his 10.0 sacks this season, Johnson became the program’s all-time leader in career sacks with 24.5. The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native also recorded 39 tackles which ranked ninth on the team. Johnson proved once again to be one of the more dependable players on the team, as he was one of just seven players that started all 11 regular season games.

Huderson received first team honors after he rushed for a single-season career high 773 yards. He also rushed for four touchdowns on the ground. He also surpassed 100 yards rushing in three games during the 2020 campaign, including a 132-yard effort against nationally-ranked SMU.

Sample was named to the first team after he posted a breakout 2020 campaign, registering career highs in tackles (52), tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (6.0). Pro Football Focus rated Sample as the Most Valuable Defensive Lineman in College Football. Sample’s six sacks ranked fourth in The American. The Snellville, Georgia, native once again proved to be a reliable force on the Green Wave defensive line, as he made starts in all 11 regular season games.

Williams took home first team honors after he established himself as one of the league’s top linebackers. As a sophomore, the Fort Mill, South Carolina, native led the AAC in tackles for loss with 15.5. He also led the team with 98 tackles on the year.



Wright earned first team honors after he posted career highs in punting average (45.2) and punts dropped inside the 20-yard line (17). In addition, the San Ramon, California, native had 16 punts that traveled 50 yards or more. His punting average led The American. Wright was also nominated for the Ray Guy Award.

Dublin and Haynesworth were both selected second team, after they played key roles in paving the way for Tulane’s impressive rushing attack which averaged 217.1 yards per game – a figure that led The American. Haynesworth made starts in all 12 games, while Dublin made 11 starts this past season.

Hudak established himself as one of the most reliable long snappers in the AAC and took home second team honors. He also appeared in all 12 games.

Watts earned second team recognition after he led the team in receiving with 512 yards. He also posted five receiving touchdowns which ranked sixth in the American. His 16.52 yards per catch ranked seventh in the AAC.

Claybrook was tabbed third team after he played a key role on the Green Wave offensive line and established a reputation as a tough and reliable player throughout the year. Claybrook battled back from an injury midway through the season to help the Green Wave finish the year with wins in four of their final five games.

Johnson was selected third team following a junior campaign that saw him start all 12 games for the Green Wave in 2020. He also posted a single season career highs in tackles (33), tackles for loss (6.0) and sacks (3.5).

Anderson was named to the third team after he posted a single-season career-high 88 tackles. The Mississippi native also tallied 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Anderson’s 10.5 tackles for loss ranked third on the team.

Clark was tabbed third team after he posted a breakout 2020 campaign with 43 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks and two interceptions of which were single season career highs.

Jackson earned third team recognition as a punt returner after he averaged 13.9 yards per punt return – a figure which ranked third in The American and sixth nationally.

Carroll received fourth team honors after he posted single-season career highs in rushing yards (741), attempts (122), yards per carry (6.1) and touchdowns (12). His 12 rushing touchdowns are tied for third all-time for a single season in program history.

Brooks earned a fourth team nod after he led the Green Wave in interceptions for the second straight year. He also finished fifth on the team in tackles (58).

