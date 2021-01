JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

New Orleans, La. – Six Saints players were listed on the team’s Wednesday Injury Report ahead of the NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears.

Nick Easton (concussion) – DNP

JT Gray (shoulder), Trey Hendrickson (neck), Josh Hill (hand), Taysom Hill (concussion), Marcus Williams (ankle) – Limited#Saints https://t.co/6YWJrxjKfh — Jori Parys (@JoriParys) January 6, 2021

Wide receiver Michael Thomas and returner Deonte Harris were both at practice, having been designated to return from injured reserve.

A look at the Chicago Bears Wednesday Injury Report:

#Bears Wednesday injury report:

Please note today's practice was a walk-through, injury reports are estimations. pic.twitter.com/tBAW2acesx — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) January 6, 2021

The Saints play the Bears Sunday at 3:40 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.