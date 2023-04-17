Ponchatoula survives Hahnville comeback and wins thrilling first round D1 Non-Select playoff game, 10-9

BOUTTE, La. (WGNO) — Six homeruns – three 2-run homers for Ponchatoula and three 3-run homers for the Tigers – made Monday afternoon’s opening round playoff game at Hahnville must-see TV.

Ponchatoula led 8-0 in a game the Green Wave would survive, 10-9. Survive and advance, of course. The Lady Wave will take on top-seeded St. Amant in the second round of the LHSAA Division 1 Non-Select Playoffs.

“My teammates were really hyping me up a lot,” said Wheat. “They were really supportive, and it’s a great feeling.”

Ponchatoula freshmen Abby Dagro and Rae’el Wheat hit 2-run homeruns and three RBIs each to help the Green Wave lead 8-0 after the top of the fifth, but things started clicking for Hahnville in the bottom frame.

The Tigers’ Brazzi Jacob hit a three-run homer to make it 8-3. Ponchatoula answered when Christina Curtis smacked a two-run home run and increased the lead to seven runs.

Brianna Keller sent one over to left field wall in the sixth to make it 10-6.

In the bottom of the seventh, with two runners on and one out, Karli Bourg hit one just over the left-field wall exactly where the Tigers’ student section was set up, as the fans celebrated the Ponchatoula lead being cut to one run.

With two outs, Hahnville had the tying run on second and the winning run on first, but Ponchatoula closer Grace Schwaibold forced a fly-out to win the game.