NEW ORLEANS — A solo home run by Jacob Singletary in the bottom of the eighth gave Delgado the lead and the eventual 7-6 win over Nunez in the fourth game of the conference series Tuesday night at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

The game, tied 6-6 at the time of the home run in the eighth, was a back-and-forth affair whose lead changed four times.

Delgado struck first in the second inning when Jake Kaufmann walked and Tyler Cook homered. Bryan Broussard reached on a fielder’s choice, advanced on a wild pitch, and scored on a single by Jacob Singletary. Singletary scored on a double by Brock Slaton.

Nunez’s first runs came in the third following a leadoff homerun by Noah Detillier, an RBI single by Aidan Lambert, and a RBI fielder’s choice by Davison Stokes to cut the Delgado lead to 4-3.

In the third, Ferrebus reached on a single, advanced on a single by Logan O’Neill and a flyout and scored on a fielder’s choice by Tyler Cook. Nunez tied the game in the fourth on a two-run home run by Noah Detillier, his second of the game.

The Dolphins took the lead in fifth inning when Jhonnathan Ferrebus reached on a fielder’s choice, advanced on a single, and scored on a single by Jake Kaufmann for a sixth Delgado run.

Nunez’s Landon Manson’s solo home run in the seventh tied the game at 6-6 in the seventh before Singletary lifted Delgado to the 7-6 win with his solo shot in the bottom of the eighth.

Reliever Kaile Levatino secured the win by retiring the Pelicans in the eighth and ninth innings in relief of starter Cory Cook and relievers Tyler Velino and Turner Toms.

Delgado (26-4, 4-0) will travel to Baton Rouge this weekend for a conference series against Baton Rouge Community College.



*Courtesy Delgado CC Sports Information