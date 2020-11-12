Signing day: a big day for Catholic League baseball

Signing day was stellar for New Orleans Catholic league schools.

At St Aug, outfielder/pitcher Kenya Huggins signed a national letter of intent with Louisiana Tech. Teammate Jardy Montgomery, also a pitcher/outfielder, signed with Northwestern State.

Both student/athletes said they were ready when given the chance to move to the next level

At Holy Cross five signed. Wrestler Jake Romig signed with Lander College. Baseball stars Lance Lauve signed with Southeastern Louisiana. Josh Orr signed with Loyola. And Chandler Welch and Gavin Schulz signed with Tulane University. At Rummel, Ryan Smilari and Jake Cabaceiras signed with the University of New Orleans. Kyle Walker signed with Louisiana Tech.

Head coach Andy Cannizaro said he was delighted to see two of his players sign with his alma mater.

Rummel head coach Frank Cazeaux said he told his players to get ready for a different world in college baseball.