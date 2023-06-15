METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints opened practice to media for the final day of minicamp at the team’s training facility in Metairie, La., on Wednesday.

Once again, Taysom Hill took reps at quarterback during position drills and seven-on-seven.

Second-year Saints receiver Chris Olave did not practice due to a strained Achilles.

Head coach Dennis Allen talked with reporters following practice.

“I think that it’s been a heck of an offseason for us both in terms of our preparation, in terms of player acquisition,” said Allen. “I like where the football team is right now. I’m excited about what we are building here. Just have a long way to go for us. But yeah, I think that’s all right.”

Dennis Allen, Head Coach

Taysom Hill, Tight End/QB

Juwan Johnson, Tight End

Tyrann Mathieu, Safety

