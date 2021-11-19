Siemian talks corrections to make before Sunday

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 14: Trevor Siemian #15 of the New Orleans Saints passes the ball in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, LA. – Dropped balls, penalties, and not playing the first few quarters are a few things the Saints are going to need to correct going into Sunday against the Eagles. Quarterback Trevor Siemian knows that, and believes in his teammates and Sean Payton.

“I think he has a gift for giving the team the right message at the right time. Probably more so or just as good as any head coach I’ve played for. I think that there is no doubt when we get into a team meeting where our Compass is going to be set as a team,” said Siemian.

“The guys feel that. We’ve been in quite a few third and longs. The third downs that’s the glaring step that you kind of look at and say we have to be better. I have to be better, but I think you can look at first downs and easily think efficient on first downs. So you’re not dealing with seven plus. You’re dealing with third and five or less, so especially early in the game the last two weeks I think that’s where I have to be better specifically,” said Siemian.

The Saints and Sean Payton know what they need to do. It’s just a matter of putting the pieces to the puzzle together and executing.