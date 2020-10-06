Show me: LSU Missouri expected to move to Columbia due to Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE, LA – OCTOBER 01: Tre’Davious White #18 of the LSU Tigers runs with the ball against the Missouri Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 1, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Hurricane Delta is forcing a football evacuation.

LSU’s home game with Missouri, scheduled to be played Saturday night at Tiger Stadium, will be played Saturday in Columbia, Missouri.

The game, according to Columbia TV station KOMU-TV, will kickoff at 11 am.

The Southeastern Conference is expected to make a formal announcement Wednesday.

Moving a home game from Baton Rouge is not without precedent. In 2005, after Hurricane Katrina, LSU’s home game against Arizona State was moved to Tempe.

The Tigers won, in Les Miles’ debut as LSU head coach.