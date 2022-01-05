Short-handed LSU dominated in Texas Bowl

Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) gets the ball into the end zone to score past LSU defensive back Damarius McGhee (26) during the first half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — Deuce Vaughn and the Kansas State Wildcats finished a streaky season on a positive note night with a dominant 42-20 win over short-handed LSU in the Texas Bowl.

Vaughn, a sophomore running back and first-team All-American as an all-purpose player, rushed for 146 yards on 21 carries.

He scored four touchdowns — three rushing and one receiving.

Kansas State also got a strong performance from quarterback Skylar Thompson, who returned to make his final collegiate start after missing the regular-season finale with an ankle injury.

Thompson completed 21 of 28 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns.

Malik Knowles had two touchdown catches and 42 yards receiving.