BATON ROUGE, La. — 5-star Catholic of Baton Rouge wide receiver, Shelton Sampson, is staying home after announcing his commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU football program Saturday afternoon.

The 6’4, 190 pound receiver is ranked as high as the No. 3 player in the state of Louisiana and the No. 4 receiver in the nation for the class of 2023.

Sampson chose the Tigers over schools like Florida State, Alabama, and Texas A&M.

The hashtag #SheltonStaysHome has circulated on social media in recent weeks from fans as well as football figures throughout the state of Louisiana.

Sampson responded to everyone following his commitment with a tweet captioned with, “Why Not??? I’m staying home!!”

Sampson helped the Bears to a 12-1 record and Division I state title in 2021.

He was also a featured target in Catholic of Baton Rouge’s 2020 state title.