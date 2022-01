Shaw moved to 2-0 in the Catholic League with a 61-59 win over Jesuit Tuesday night at Shaw.

The Eagles led by nine, 49-40, before Jesuit rallied to take the lead. The Eagles got a big three from Christian Harris with 1:26 to play to take a four point lead.

Here’s the highlights from WGNO Sports.

Shaw head coach Wes Laurendine said the win was big for his club.

Kam Johnson led Shaw with 16 points.