Seven Tigers Set To Go In NBA Summer League

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 13: Skylar Mays #4 of the Atlanta Hawks slams during the second half against the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena on May 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – Seven former LSU players are listed to play in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas starting on Sunday afternoon.

All 30 teams are playing in the event that runs through Aug. 17 with each team playing four games before a playoff game based on records on Aug. 16-17. All games will be televised on either the ESPN family of networks or NBATV.

Returning NBA players from this past season, Skylar Mays, will be in action playing for his Atlanta Hawks against Boston in Atlanta’s opening game on Sunday.

Jarell Martin, who was a first-round pick for the Memphis Grizzlies after his LSU career ended in 2015, is back in the summer league for the Utah Jazz. Martin played last season for the Sydney King’s of the Australian National Basketball League.

Emmitt Williams is listed on the Oklahoma City Thunder roster in the summer league. Williams played last season for the LA Clippers G-League team.

Antonio Blakeney, who has been both in the NBA and the G-League, is with Portland.

LSU’s three stars from this past season’s NCAA second-round team will also be playing in the Summer League. Cameron Thomas, the 27th pick of the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft with Brooklyn, signed his first NBA contract earlier this week. Trendon Watford signed a two-way deal and will play with Portland and Javonte Smart, who got an early start in the California Classic two days of games, is playing with the Miami Heat.

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

Teams with LSU players

Atlanta Hawks – Skylar Mays

Brooklyn Nets – Cameron Thomas

Miami Heat – Javonte Smart

Oklahoma City Thunder – Emmitt Williams

Portland Trail Blazers – Antonio Blakeney, Trendon Watford

Utah Jazz – Jarell Martin

Game schedule for these teams (Central Daylight Time)

Sunday, Aug. 8

Boston vs. ATLANTA – 3 p.m., NBATV

PORTLAND vs. Charlotte – 5 p.m., NBATV

OKLAHOMA CITY vs. Detroit – 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

MIAMI vs. Denver – 9 p.m. NBA TV

Monday, Aug. 9

BROOKLYN vs. Memphis – 4 p.m. ESPN2

Phoenix vs. UTAH – 8 p.m. NBATV

Tuesday, Aug. 10

ATLANTA vs. Indiana – 4 p.m. NBATV

LA Clippers vs. PORTLAND – 9 p.m. ESPNU

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Milwaukee vs. BROOKLYN – 3 p.m., ESPN2

MIAMI vs. Memphis, 4 p.m. NBA TV

OKLAHOMA CITY vs. New Orleans, 6 p.m., NBATV

UTAH vs. Dallas – 8 p.m., NBATV

Thursday, Aug. 12

Washington vs. BROOKLYN – 4 p.m., ESPNU

Indiana vs. PORTLAND – 5 p.m., NBATV

Philadelphia vs. ATLANTA – 8 p.m. ESPN2

Friday, Aug. 13

MIAMI vs. UTAH – 4 p.m., ESPNU

Golden State vs. Oklahoma City – 6 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday, Aug. 14

ATLANTA vs. MIAMI – 3 p.m., ESPN2

Indiana vs. OKLAHOMA CITY – 5 p.m., ESPN2

PORTLAND vs. Phoenix – 8 p.m., NBATV

Sunday, Aug. 15

UTAH vs. LA Clippers – 4 p.m., ESPN2

BROOKLYN vs. San Antonio – 5 p.m., NBATV

Playoff Games – Aug. 16, 17 TBA

(Press Release provided by LSU Athletics)