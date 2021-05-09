Seroski Goes Four Innings for Tenth Save, Privateers Defeat UCA

NEW ORLEANS – In front of a vociferous crowd at Maestri Field, Caleb Seroski nailed down his tenth save of the season as he stranded the tying run on third in a 4-3 win for the New Orleans Privateers over Central Arkansas on Sunday at Maestri Field.

THANK YOU SENIORS

Ten seniors were honored as part of the pregame festivities: Bailey Holstein, Christopher DeMayo, Blake Way, Hudson LaBorde, Gaige Howard, Salo Iza, Beau Bratton, Luther Woullard, Chris Turpin and Darren Willis were all honored before the start of the game.

NAILS

Seroski entered with the bases loaded and no outs in the sixth. A sac fly by Taylor Daniell scored a run but the Privateers’ awareness got a second out when Bratton threw down to Willis to get the trail runner trying to advance to second.

The Bears shaved another run off the lead in the seventh but New Orleans continued to make big plays when needed.

After a balk moved Kolby Johnson to third with one out, Seroski came back and struck out Drew Sturgeon. He then got a strikeout looking against RJ Pearson to preserve the win and a split of the series.

YOU’LL ALWAYS REMEMBER YOUR FIRST

Tyler LeBlanc picked up his first collegiate win after five innings of work with just three hits allowed. He retired eight of the first nine batters and struck out four in his outing. LeBlanc threw 72 pitches and 46 went for strikes.

Of his four strikeouts, three were called third strikes. LeBlanc did not allow a runner into scoring position in four of his five full innings on the mound.

OFFENSE BUSTS OUT EARLY

New Orleans set the tone with three runs in the first inning. The first three batters combined to load the bases on two singles and a walk against UCA starter, Trent Gregson. Two batters later, an RBI double by KC Simonich put the Privateers on the board. Salo Iza’s sac fly added a third run in the inning.

In the fourth, New Orleans got another run when Willis doubled to score Bratton and extend the lead to 4-1.

Nine hits in the lineup were spread evenly as eight starters got in the hit column.

NEXT UP

The Privateers will begin their last Southland series of the regular season against Lamar on Friday, May 14. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6 p.m.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}