The saying goes you don't know what you've got until it's gone, but the 2020 Jesuit baseball team knew what they had. Off to a 12-2 start, with sights set on a state championship, when the LHSAA had to cancel spring seasons due to COVID-19.

Will Hellmers said, "Indescribable pain I guess. You never know how it would have turned out. It really does make it hurt just a little more."