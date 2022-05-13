HAMMOND, La. — After a four-plus hour lightning delay during the Grace Christian and Claiborne Christian Division V state title game, officials overseeing the LHSAA select baseball championships at Southeastern Louisiana University have altered the schedule for this weekend’s games.

The Division II state championship game tonight between Vandebilt Catholic and University Lab has been re-scheduled for 6 o’clock Sunday night.

Tomorrow afternoon’s Division III championship game between St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Charles Catholic has been moved to Monday night at 6 p.m.

tomorrow night’s division I championship between John Curtis and Catholic of Baton Rouge has been rescheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Further updates throughout the weekend will be available right here on WGNO.com.