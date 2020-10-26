See you soon? Orgeron says Brennan “may” play at Auburn

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 17: Myles Brennan #15 of the LSU Tigers hands the ball to Lanard Fournette #27 during the second half against the Rice Owls at Tiger Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Myles Brennan may play at Auburn Saturday. But, he added only if Brennan is 100 percent.

Orgeron spoke to media Monday on a zoom call.

Brennan didn’t play Saturday night in a 52-24 win over South Carolina. True freshman TJ Finley started and completed 17 of 21 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

Finley also ran a quarterback sneak for a score.

Brennan has thrown 11 touchdown passes, and for 1,112 yards, both highs for an LSU quarterback after three starts.

LSU at Auburn kicks off at 2:30 pm. In 2018, LSU won there with a dramatic 4th quarter rally, capped by the winning field goal by Cole Tracy as time expired.