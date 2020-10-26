See you soon? Orgeron says Brennan “may” play at Auburn

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Myles Brennan may play at Auburn Saturday. But, he added only if Brennan is 100 percent.
Orgeron spoke to media Monday on a zoom call.
Brennan didn’t play Saturday night in a 52-24 win over South Carolina. True freshman TJ Finley started and completed 17 of 21 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns.
Finley also ran a quarterback sneak for a score.
Brennan has thrown 11 touchdown passes, and for 1,112 yards, both highs for an LSU quarterback after three starts.
LSU at Auburn kicks off at 2:30 pm. In 2018, LSU won there with a dramatic 4th quarter rally, capped by the winning field goal by Cole Tracy as time expired.