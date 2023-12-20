NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Six Karr Cougars declared their intentions and signed college scholarships during the early signing period Wednesday.

Wide receiver Rahji Dennis signed with Louisiana Lafayette’s Ragin Cajuns. Dennis had more than 900 receiving yards, and 10 touchdown receptions in 2023

Defensive backs Tre Brown and Levi Darensbourg signed with Southeastern.

Team captain, linebacker Tah’J Brown signed with Georgia Tech. Brown was the district 9-5A defensive most valuable player.

Offensive tackle Kriston Bell signed with Alabama State

And, Camren Handy signed a track and field scholarship with the Ragin Cajuns. Handy holds school records in the 100, 200, and 400 meters. He joked that he was asked to play football at Karr many times, but declined.

Head coach Brice Brown noted that all six signees had done quality work in the classroom.

