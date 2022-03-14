NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University women’s basketball will host Jacksonville State in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse on Thursday in the first round of the WNIT, the tournament committee announced on Monday. Tipoff between the Green Wave and the Gamecocks is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.



Jacksonville State heads into the WNIT with a 24-7 overall record and a 13-3 mark in the ASUN Conference. The Gamecocks finished as the runner-up in the ASUN Conference tournament falling to Florida Gulf Coast 69-54. Imari Martin led the Gamecocks with 11.2 points per game this year. JSU ranked third in the ASUN in scoring offense with 67.2 points per game and fourth in scoring defense at 58.2 points per contest.



The Green Wave and Jacksonville State have met once in program history. Tulane took the only meeting between the two teams, 54-51, on November 23, 2004. The winner between the Wave and the Gamecocks will face the winner of Alabama and Troy in the second round. Tulane defeated both the Crimson Tide and the Trojans during the regular season.



Tulane comes into the WNIT with a 20-9 overall record and an 11-5 mark in the American Athletic Conference. The Green Wave finished the regular season by winning nine of its last 10 games to end the year as the three seed in the AAC. Three players earned All-AAC honors for the Wave as Moon Ursin was selected First Team All-AAC and Newcomer of the Year. Dynah Jones and Krystal Freeman each earned Third Team All-AAC honors.



This marks the second consecutive season the Green Wave will make an appearance in the WNIT and the ninth appearance in program history. Tulane has earned a postseason appearance 21 times with 20 of those coming in the Lisa Stockton era. In the Wave’s appearance in the WNIT last season, the Green Wave defeated Illinois State before falling to Ole Miss in the second round. The Olive and Blue have reached the third round of the tournament three times (2017, 2016, 2013).



Ticket information and where to watch Thursday’s matchup between the Green Wave and the Gamecocks will be announced soon. Fans will be able to listen to the contest live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 88.3 WRBH with Gus Kattengell or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.



Follow the course of the 2022 Postseason WNIT at www.womensnit.com and on Twitter @WomensNIT.





