NEW ORLEANS — The second half of today’s 69-66 loss to George Mason may be the worst offensive basketball we’ve seen from Tulane this season.

The Green Wave ended the first half on an 18-6 run. They led 40-29 at the break.

The second half is where things would fall apart.

“We’ve got to be better coming out of the second half. Like the third or fourth straight game we’ve come out in the second half and just aren’t ready to play,” said Tulane head coach Ron Hunter.

The Green Wave were outscored 40-26, shot just 25% from the field, and were outrebounded by 11 in the final 20 minutes of regulation.

George Mason entered today’s matchup as one of the top defensive teams in the country. Head coach Ron Hunter said they did a great job of containing Kevin Cross to just 4 points and 5 rebounds in the second half.

Cross finished with 10 points and 9 rebounds on the day.

Sion James led Tulane with 17 points.

“They were changing the defenses. You know, they went to that zone, 1-3-1, and, you know, then they would deny him the ball when he gave it up. He wouldn’t get it back. So, they did a good job, but again, I think was more us,” said Hunter.

“Our offense killed our defense. You know, and, defense kind of kept us in the game, to be honest with you. You know, we took a lead, we held them, but again, they made the plays to win it toward the end,” added Hunter.

George Mason held Tulane scoreless in the final 2:48 of regulation.

Tulane is back in action Friday afternoon when they host Dillard.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.