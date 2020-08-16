SEC to unveil conference football schedule Monday

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 07: An ‘SEC’ logo is seen on an end zone pylon before the Missouri Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers during the SEC Championship Game at Georgia Dome on December 7, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southeastern Conference will release the league’s football schedule Monday, August 17th at 6 p.m. Central Time on the SEC Network, during the SEC Now: Football Schedule Release Show. September 26th is the conference’s first kickoff for the 2020 season.

The SEC’s first week of games will be revealed on the The Paul Finebaum Show at 2 p.m. the same day. Each SEC program will have a 10-game conference-only schedule. LSU added Missouri and Vanderbilt to complete its 2020 slate.

The SEC Conference Championship game was moved from December 5th to December 19th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. In statement addressing both the conference games and championship, the conference said “the decision to limit competition to Conference-only opponents and rescheduling the SEC Championship Game is based on the need for maximum flexibility in making any necessary scheduling adjustments while reacting to developments around the pandemic and continued advice from medical professionals.”