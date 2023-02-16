BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU head coach Brian Kelly and three Tigers will lead off 2023 SEC Media Day in Nashville on Monday, July 17, the league office announced on Thursday.
The four-day event, which annually attracts over 1,000 media members, runs from July 17-20. It’s being held in Nashville for the first time.
LSU will be joined on the first day of the event by Missouri and Texas A&M. Time slots, order of appearance, and players representing each school will be announced at a later date.
In his first year with the Tigers, Kelly led LSU to a 10-4 mark and the SEC Western Division title. LSU capped the year with a 63-7 win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. LSU opens the 2023 season against Florida State in Orlando.
2023 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE
MONDAY, July 17
LSU – Brian Kelly
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
TUESDAY, July 18
Auburn – Hugh Freeze
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Mississippi State – Zach Arnett
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
WEDNESDAY, July 19
Alabama – Nick Saban
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Florida – Billy Napier
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
THURSDAY, July 20
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Tennessee – Josh Heupel