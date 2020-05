SEC chancellors and presidents met earlier this morning to vote on a proposed June 1 start date for schools to open athletic facilities for voluntary workouts.

Instead, The group voted in favor of schools reopening facilities on June 8th.

ALERT-Voluntary in-person athletics activities may resume on @SEC campuses, at the discretion of each university, beginning June 8 under strict supervision of designated university personnel and safety guidelines developed by each institution. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 22, 2020

All sports activities have been on hold since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Each university has the power do decide whether athletes can return to campus June 8th.

They must also abide by state and local laws.