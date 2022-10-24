BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three Louisiana State University football players have earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors after their win against Ole Miss.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo was named the Defensive Lineman of the Week and linebacker Harold Perkins picked up the Freshman of the Week honors.

According to the SEC, Perkins played a crucial role in taking down the Rebels in the second half of the game. He finished with five tackles. Wingo made seven tackles and forced Ole Miss to make 116 rushing yards, their lowest all season.

Daniels set a single-season record for rushing touchdowns and rushing yards by a quarterback. LSU says he also became the first quarterback to rush for 100 yards and pass for 200 yards in the same game twice in one season.

The Tigers beat the Rebels 45-20.