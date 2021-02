NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 12: The basket and the arena sit unused after the announcement of the cancellation of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The tournament has been cancelled due to the growing concern about the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The NCAA tournament has also been cancelled. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Southeastern Conference announced that it has postponed all basketball games scheduled for Thursday, February 18th due to winter weather moving throughout the region.

For men’s basketball that includes LSU at Ole Miss.

The SEC has postponed all games scheduled for Thursday, including LSU v. Ole Miss. Make-up dates have not been determined at this time.



— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) February 17, 2021

Additional postponements include Alabama at Texas A&M and Mississippi State at Auburn.

Make-up dates have not yet been released.

For more information on schedule changes, click here.