SEC football: 10 games, conference only, season start delayed

SEC Presidents voted Thursday to play a 10 game, conference only football schedule in 2020.

LSU’s opening game is now September 26th in Baton Rouge against Ole Miss.

Rice University announced that its September 19th game against LSU, scheduled for NRG stadium in Houston, was cancelled.

LSU had scheduled other non-conference games with Texas San-Antonio September 5th, the University of Texas September 12th, and October 3rd against Nicholls. All three games were scheduled for Tiger Stadium.

Nicholls was guaranteed $500,000 for the game.

On its school athletics website, LSU announced a game Saturday December 5th, against an opponent to be determined.

The SEC championship will be played December 19th.