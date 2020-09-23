SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey: Not a normal feel to Week 1 but it feels like Week 1

Birmingham, Al. – 3 days away from the SEC kicking off its revised 2020 conference only schedule, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is excited to have SEC football back.

“I don’t know that I would call this a normal feel to Week 1, but it feels like Week 1,” says Commissioner Sankey.

During a conference call Wednesday, Sankey says he remembers all of the work that has gone into making this season possible dating back to August 11th, when it almost felt like the college football world would crumble into darkness after the Big Ten and PAC-12 announcing the postponement of their seasons.

“there are probably some days back in March going all of the way through until today that you’re on a roller coaster, and I think our coaches have been on a roller coaster

Sankey credits his COVID-19 task force and a medical professional at South Carolina for guiding him and allowing him to make an educated season towards a safe season for SEC football.

As we are just days away from the SEC regular season commencing, Sankey says the goal each and every week is to play 7 SEC games.

Schools will conduct COVID-19 testing 3 times each week leading up to games.

The league is using rapid antigen testing and have been for months in accordance with NCAA protocols.

Areas of concern leading up to the season openers have been surrounding the electronic whistles that officials have been using in other leagues.

Coaches on Wednesday voiced concerns over the devices saying that they aren’t loud enough during games and lead to late hits.

Sankey said that the SEC is exploring other options that could be used as early as Saturday.