The wait is over.

Friday, the SEC added two league opponents to the schedules of all 14 league teams. LSU drew Missouri at home, and Vandy on the road.

Missouri was 6th in the SEC East, and Vandy was 7th and last. Both teams won a total of 4 league games.

Alabama will play at Missouri, and home vs. Kentucky.

In the SEC West, Arkansas drew the short stick. The Hogs were given a road game vs Florida, and a home game vs Georgia.

The dates of all games to be announced.