Season ends for Delgado in South Central Regional at Eastern Oklahoma

Delgado closed its 2021 campaign Friday night, falling to #9 Eastern Oklahoma 6-3 in ten innings in Game 3 of the NJCAA South Central District Championship in Owasso, Oklahoma.



Trailing 3-2 with two outs in the eighth, Brayden Jobert homered to tie the game at three. The tie carried to the tenth when a leadoff homerun by Eastern Oklahoma’s Korben Ford gave the Mountaineers a one run lead. A single added a base runner before Cole Broughton’s two run homer gave Eastern the 6-3 lead. The Dolphins threatened in the tenth with a one out double by Michael Stutes. Brayden Jobert reached as a hit batter and Ethan Lege walked before a strikeout ended the threat and the game.



Delgado opened the scoring in the first inning with a solo homerun by Ethan Lege. In the third, a Delgado error allowed Eastern a base runner before Blake Klassen homerun to give the Mountaineers the 2-1 lead. Delgado tied the game 4-4 in the fourth on a solo homerun by Josh Alexander. In the fifth, Eastern reached on a single and outfield error to plate a run take a 3-2 lead. The lead carried until Jobert’s game-tying homerun in the eighth.



Delgado reliever Kaile Levatino suffered the loss after pitching the final four innings in relief of starter Ian Landreneau, who went six innings.



Delgado’s first loss came in a 12-2 decision in the tournament’s opening game against #3 Crowder Friday afternoon. Crowder defeated Eastern Oklahoma 8-2 in Game 2.



With Friday night’s loss, Delgado closes its 2021 season 34-13. The South Central District championship berth marked Delgado’s fourteenth appearance in the super regional in the past fifteen seasons.