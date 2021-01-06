Sean Payton’s idea for 50,000 fans to watch the game Sunday in the “safest Superdome known to man”

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton previews his team’s upcoming matchup with the Chicago Bears in the NFC Wild Card Round.

This will be the team’s first home playoff game during the pandemic and Payton says he would like to create as much of a safe home field advantage Sunday in the Superdome.

Payton says “I don’t know how many fans we are going to have” and that he has suggested testing and quarantining 50,000 fans in a hotel in order for them to attend the game Sunday.

“I think that’s possible, I don’t know if that’s taken off or not,” says Payton.

