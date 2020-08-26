Sean Payton speaks highly of Ruiz, McCoy’s versatility on the o-line

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Despite the looming threat of Hurricane Laura, The New Orleans Saints practiced outside today.

Head Coach Sean Payton says, “the plan was to be outside if we could,” adding that it was windy outside but it is important to understand how inclement conditions can impact a game.

Payton says that the Saints plan to practice in the Superdome on Saturday as one of their 2 practices they plan to hold there before their regular-season home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers September 12th.

Payton says that’s what’s important during those practices is the team, “getting accustomed to the new surface that’s put down, the lighting.” Payton adds that the team plans to have live scrimmage situations in the dome to help the team get better acclimated to a game-environment and to give the younger players an opportunity to earn their roster spots.

Payton says that the pandemic has certainly altered the way that rookies would transition to a professional setting, and that the team is making it a point to have a sense of urgency with their development to not only limit mistakes but to improve.

One rookie that has had no problem adapting and learning on the fly is Offensive Lineman, Cesar Ruiz.

When asked about Ruiz’s development, Peyton says it “has kind of gone the way we had hoped,” with the team working Ruiz around the offensive line at Center and Right Guard positions during camp.

Payton says the team is looking at different combinations with him and Erik McCoy to see which one would work better for the team moving forward.

Payton says their versatility allows them to pick up schemes very quickly and that they have shown great athleticism and intelligence.

When asked if he had a preference about a position on the offensive line, Ruiz said he does not.

Ruiz says that the biggest challenge that he is facing right now as a rookie was not playing the game of football for 8 months.

As far as cadence and schemes go, Ruiz says it took him about “a day or two” to learn those things, and he feels comfortable in the Saints offense.

It helps, when you have the likes of guys like Sheldon Rankins, Cam Jordan lining up against you on the defensive line.

Ruiz says that battling day in and day out with guys like them have better equipped him to handle an NFL pass rush, adding that those guys had some tricks of the trade that he has never seen before.