Sean Payton says Saints looked “flat” in loss to the Eagles

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton spoke with media during a conference call on Monday about the Saints’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Payton says that the team looked “flat” in their 24-21 loss..

In Jalen Hurts first career start, the Saints’ defense allowed the Eagles offense to run wild, finishing with 413 total yards on the day and 246 rushing yards.

As for the Saints offense, they finished the day with 358 total yards and only 96 rushing yards.

The Saints offensive line allowed 5 sacks and turned the ball over 2 times.