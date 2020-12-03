Sean Payton says Falcons’ defense is “playing with confidence” heading into rematch

NEW ORLEANS, La.– New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton’s Thursday conference call was centered around the defensive side of the ball as the team prepares for their rematch with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints defense is coming off of a performance against the Denver Broncos where they forced 2 interceptions and 1 fumble.

The Falcons defense was dominant in their 43-6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, a game where they forced 4 fumbles and an interception.

“They’re playing with confidence,” says Saints Head Coach Sean Payton.

Their pass rush has improved since their dismal outing against the Saints weeks ago, allowing 376 total yards to the Saints in Taysom Hill’s debut as a starter and only forcing 1 turnover.

The Saints forced 2 turnovers of their own in that game, holding the Falcons to 248 yards of total offense.

Defense will be the key to the game Sunday when these two teams face off for the second time this season.

Kickoff is set for noon.