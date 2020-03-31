Sean Payton says Drew Brees is ‘coming back for his final season’

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 16: Quarterback Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints waves to the crows after his 540th career touchdown pass, for the most in league history, in the third quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The championship era of the New Orleans Saints will come to a close when future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees retires from the game, and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton said he knows when that will be.

In an interview with ESPN’s Get Up, Payton spoke about Brees’ future in the context of how the team plans to use backup quarterback Taysom Hill.

“The unique situation with our team and with our quarterback Drew Brees is he’s announced he’s coming back for his final season,” Payton said.

— Sean Payton on Taysom Hill's future with the Saints. pic.twitter.com/5zDMVQIJQS — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 31, 2020

Brees reportedly agreed to a two-year, $50 million contract with the Saints earlier this month.

As for Hill, Payton said he sees the versatile athlete primarily as a quarterback, but he said Hill will still take part in kickoffs during games.

Teddy Bridgewater, who also served as Brees’ backup quarterback, signed a three-year, $60 million deal with division rivals the Carolina Panthers at approximately the same time Brees signed his deal with the Saints.