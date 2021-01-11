Sean Payton reflects on Saints’ Wild Card win, breaks down Tampa Bay matchup

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton breaks down the Saints dominant 21-9 win over the Chicago Bears and previews his team’s Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints defense was dominant to say the least on Sunday.

Aside from a garbage time touchdown by the Bears to close out the game, the Saints defense only allowed 239 yards of total offense. They only allowed Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears’ offense to convert one of their ten 3rd down attempts.

They will need to replicate that performance in the NFC Divisional Round as they look to pull off the hat trick against divisional foe, Tampa Bay.

The Saints are 2-0 against Tom Brady and the Bucs this season, highlighted by a 38-3 black and gold beatdown the Bucs received in Week 9.

The Saints and Buccaneers play Sunday night at 5:40 p.m.

For full coverage of the New Orleans Saints NFC Divisional Round matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, don’t forget to tune into our Road to Tampa: Divisional Round Special Friday at 6:30 p.m. on WGNO.