Sean Payton recaps Saints’ win over the Falcons, matchup ahead with the Eagles

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton spoke with media during a conference call Monday to talk about his team’s season sweep of the Atlanta Falcons and their upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kickoff for that game is set for 3:25 p.m. in Philadelphia.

Payton talks about the outstanding performance of Wide Receiver Michael Thomas and his ability to play well no matter who is under center for the team.

Thomas finished with 9 receptions for 105 receiving yards, serving as a reliable target for QB Taysom Hill.

Payton also talked about the success of his rushing attack in recent weeks and how the team will prepare for the possibility that Rookie QB Jalen Hurts could be starting for the Eagles Sunday.