Sean Payton previews matchup between NFC South Heavyweights

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The New Orleans Saints prepare for a newly revamped Tampa Bay Buccaneers team, one that since the conclusion of last season, has added new faces at key positions.

This offseason, Tampa signs future Hall-of-Fame Quarterback Tom Brady and last week, adds Running Back Leonard Fournette into the mix.

What could make that a recipe for disaster is the fact that Bucs’ Head Coach Bruce Arians is known to be an aggressive play-caller on offense.

During a conference call with local media on Wednesday, Saints Head Coach Sean Payton says that right now his team is preparing for any and every version of what Tampa’s offense could look like on Sunday.

Payton says, “I think the important element to Tampa on offense is how much of the old scheme will we see versus New England’s offense. In other words there will be some, I’m sure, tinkering. Everybody during the offseason plays with new ideas, new concepts, so trying to measure what we are going to see relative to what we saw a year ago from Tampa offensively to what their 2020 version is one of the challenges of playing a team like this early.”

“We understand the personnel and how talented they are but the alignment and the schemes they want to deploy an run with that personnel will be something that we have to ready to adjust to quickly,” added Payton.

On the other side of the coin, the New Orleans Saints have an tenured coaching staff and their team returns several starters from the 2019 team while adding some new faces expected to contribute right away.

Head Coach Sean Payton says continuity is key for the Saints heading into the 2020 season.

Payton says, “When there’s no turnover in coaching that’s a positive because if you’re one of the new staffs you hired, you know, you have this COVID, you have no offseason technically, you have no OTA’s, no mini-camps, no rookie camps, you haven’t met your team until training camp I think that puts a new staff at a disadvantage.”

A offseason that was an adjustment for established coaching staffs.

Head Coach Sean Payton agrees that while it felt longer even for his team, things started to pick back up once the Saints returned to some bit of normalcy.

“I felt like leading up to training camp it did, and then i would say training camp felt quicker. We were practicing obviously with no breakup of preseason games, so it felt like that went pretty fast,” says Payton.

Another adjustment will be playing their regular-season home opener in one of the loudest professional football venues without the element that makes it just that– fans.

Something that Payton believes could have an impact on teams as the season progresses.

“I don’t know for the foreseeable future that any team is going to enjoy that home field booming, loud noise that you typically get on 3rd down.”

” My guess would be at the end of the year, the road team win percentage might be up a tick from years past because the road team won’t have to deal with that adversity or the crowd noise that they typically have to deal with.”

The Saints have been able to hold practices in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to simulate some type of live-game experience for players without the luxury of the Who Dat Nation.

In regards to their Week 1 matchup, Head Coach Sean Payton says it can and can’t be a concern, adding that “we are playing a football game against a good football team and it’s going to be about execution.”

Execution, is something that has defined the successful careers of both Saints Quarterback Drew Brees and Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady.

The Week 1 matchup is historically significant in the fact that it features two Super Bowl winning Quarterbacks over the age of 40 going toe-to-toe in a game between favorites to win the NFC South.