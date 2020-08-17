Sean Payton ‘pleased’ with Jameis Winston following Saints first padded practice

New Orleans, LA- On Monday, the Saints held their first padded practice of training camp.

The practice also served as a first glance of the 2020 squad and new faces on the team.

One of the NFL’s biggest offseason moves included Jameis Winston signing a one-year $1.1 million deal with the Saints in free agency.

Head coach Sean Payton says he’s been pleased with what he has seen from Winston in a Saints uniform.

“He’s doing well. I’ve been pleased,” said Payton. “He’s in great shape. He’s got a real live arm. Man, I love his attitude and work ethic. He’s doing very well.”

Drew Brees said, “I’ve been impressed with Jameis. He loves football, he loves the game, he loves to compete. Great personality, very likable guy and he wants to learn. All of those things are the first components you see and recognize.”

All quarterbacks dressed out in the first day of padded practice.

