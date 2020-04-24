Sean Payton on Saints first-round pick Cesar Ruiz

At the 24th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Michigan C/G Cesar Ruiz. Making is the second year in a row the black and gold have taken an offensive lineman with their top pick.

Last year, the Saints first pick came in the second round, where they selected Texas A&M center Erik McCoy.

Ruiz, started in five games at right guard as a true freshman, before transitioning to center for his sophomore and junior seasons..

Sean Payton said, “Obviously we think one of them is going to be a guard. We weren’t drafting someone that high to come in and be a backup.”

