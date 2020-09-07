Sean Payton discusses Week 1 matchup against Tampa Bay

New Orleans, La – On Monday, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton spoke to the media on a conference call ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A game that will feature two future hall of fame quarterbacks in Drew Brees and Tom Brady.

Payton was asked what he expects to see from the new-look Tampa Bay offense with Brady under center.

“Well, look, I think it’s a good question. I’m sure there’s going to be some elements to what they do offensively that Tom has done before in New England, and then I’m sure there’s going to be obviously the system in place there that those guys are used to running and having success with,” said Payton.

“Like every first game of the year for so many teams, especially when there’s been coaching changes or personnel changes like this, you’re going to have to be ready to adjust and quickly adapt to what you’re seeing.”

{Quotes provided courtesy of the New Orleans Saints}