Sean Payton discusses short week, expectations against Green Bay

New Orleans, La – On Thursday, Saints head coach Sean Payton spoke to the media via conference call ahead of their Sunday night matchup vs Green Bay.

During the call, Payton discussed what he expects to see from Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense when they visit the Superdome.

“Well, the first thing you look at is their balance. They’re not one dimensional, they’re rushing the ball right at the top of the league, their skill positions are outstanding and obviously Aaron (Rodgers) has got great command of what they’re doing. They’ve really pressured the opposing offenses, because in both cases, by the second half, teams they’re playing against are one dimensional. So, you can point to a lot of specifics, I think their scheme has been fantastic. Obviously, Aaron executing it, is comfortable in it. But I think most importantly, you’re seeing the balance and I think that’s the challenge. I think you notice that especially this season,” said Payton.

It’s a short week for the Saints following a 34-24 loss to the Raiders Monday night. Payton said having less time to prepare for an opponent means making slight adjustments to their practice schedule.

“We’ve done it before, today’s like a Wednesday for us,” said Payton. “I think it’s important to recover from the west coast trip, and if you’re not careful, turning around and coming right back out. Now, that being said, the schedule requires us to practice a little bit more on a Saturday, if you will, normally would.”

