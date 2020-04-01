Sean Payton clarifies comments on 2020 being Drew Brees’ ‘last season’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Tuesday morning, Sean Payton appeared on ESPN's "Get Up!" and seemingly suggested 2020 could be Drew Brees' final year as the Saints QB.

“The unique situation with our team and with our quarterback Drew Brees, he’s announced he’s coming back for his final season,” Payton said.

A conference call with the media on Wednesday allowed the Saints Head Coach to clarify such comments.

Sean Payton said, "I'm a big dummy. Yesterday we got chatting on ESPN and I think the way I worded it was hey he's coming back for his last year. I honestly don't know if it's his last year. I think the thing we've done and he's always done is take it year by year."

"Obviously that was my fault. It's not like a big secret I let out of the bag. It was more or less he's back for another year and probably in my mind really started with the idea that this year is unique, and he spent some time thinking about hey am I ready to come back for another season."

41-year-old Brees enters his 20th season in the NFL in 2020 and 15th in New Orleans. He has never publicly indicated that he plans to retired after the season.