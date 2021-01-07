Sean Payton breaks down the Bears’ playmakers, Brees performance since injury

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton breaks down his team’s upcoming NFC Wild Card Round matchup with the Chicago Bears and the matchup problems they create for his ball club.

Payton also talked about the play of Quarterback Drew Brees since his return from injury.

In his 3 games back under center, Brees has thrown for 746 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. He continues to show progress, coming off of his best game since his return against Carolina where he had 201 yards passing and 3 touchdowns in the Saints 33-7 win over their division foe.

What Payton would not discuss is the availability of Wide Receiver Michael Thomas for Sunday’s playoff game.

Thomas was spotted at Saints practice yesterday, but his status for Sunday’s game is still unknown.

When asked about his return, Payton says that he is “optimistic.”

To hear audio from Thursday’s conference call, click the link above.

The New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears will face off Sunday at 3:40 p.m.