Scott returns to Destrehan

John Ehret football coach Marcus Scott has been selected as the new head football coach at Destrehan high school.

Scott’s appointment was approved Wednesday night by the St Charles Parish school board.

Scott served as the defensive coordinator under head coach Stephen Robicheaux in 2016 and 2017. He then left to become the head coach at John Ehret.

Scott won back to back district titles at Ehret. He also coached at West Jefferson, leading the school to six playoff appearances, and two district titles.

“I am confident that Coach Scott will carry on the strong traditions of the Destrehan Football program with high energy, passion, and accountability for all,” said Destrehan high school principal Jason Madere.

St Charles Parish said it had 28 applicants for the job.