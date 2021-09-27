Scott garners Southland, LSWA Offensive Player of the Week

THIBODAUX, La. – Nicholls State University quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. took home three weekly honors Monday following his performance in the Colonels’ 31-14 home-opening victory against North Alabama Saturday.

Scott was tabbed Offensive Player of the Week by the Southland Conference and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) and earned Stats Perform FCS National Offensive Player of the Week honorable mention. It marked the third state honor in his 10 games with the Colonels, and second Southland and national recognitions.

In the win over North Alabama, Scott paced the offense with 314 total yards and three touchdowns. He led the rushing attack with a career-high 142 yards on 15 carries with one TD and threw for 172 yards and two scores. His rushing touchdown gave the Colonels the lead for good in the third quarter.

Scott and running back Julien Gums gave Nicholls two 100-yard rushers in the victory. Gums set a career record with his 10th game crossing the plateau, finishing with 139 yards on 19 carries.

UP NEXT

Nicholls continues its three-game home schedule with its conference opener against HBU. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.

{Courtesy: release from Nicholls athletics}